Teresa Lynn "Terri" Todd
1961 - 2020
Teresa Lynn Todd, "Teri" of Federalsburg passed away on Monday. May 18, 2020 at Prince George's Hospital in Cheverly, Maryland. She was 58.

She was born on September 16, 1961 in Salisbury, Maryland, the daughter of the late Robert Todd and Barbara Harris Todd of Federalsburg.

She graduated from Colonel Richardson High School with the class of 1980. Teri worked in private homes as a sitter and caregiver.

She enjoyed adult coloring books, arranging flowers and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Harris Todd of Federalsburg, a sister, Robin Todd of Federalsburg, an uncle Mike Whitelock of Salisbury and a cousin, Brenda Donovan of Florida.

Graveside funeral services will be on Friday, May 22, 20200 at 11:00 at Hill Crest Cemetery in Federalsburg with the Reverend Marie Coulbourne officiating.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hill Crest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
