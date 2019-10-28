|
|
|
Teresa Duvall, 65, passed away on October 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on August 17, 1954, in Knoxville, TN, the daughter of the late Robert and Betty Jo Jackson Manning.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; her children, Matt Browning (Kimmy), Joel Browning and Lee Duvall, her sister, Angie Zimmerman (Doug) and five grandchildren; Chase, McKenna, Phoenix, Lola and Tallyn Browning; aunts and uncles, Carol and Roger Jackson and Mike and Joette Jackson and niece, Katie Joe Sullivan (Matt).
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P. A., 200 S. Harrison St. in Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 10 - 11 AM. Burial will be at White Marsh Cemetery in Trappe.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019