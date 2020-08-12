Terrence "Michael" Gallagher, 52 of Greensboro, MD passed away suddenly on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Michael was born in Easton, MD on February 9, 1968. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Gallagher.
Michael was a great Irishman. He loved to travel. Michael had a heart of gold and a very playful soul.
He is survived by his mom; Elsie Conner; his step mom Linda Gallagher; his brothers; Robert Lee Roe; Donald Shawn Gallagher; Josh Gallagher; his sisters; Bonnie Faye Roe; Kelly Gallagher; Casey Gallagher; Angie Dennis; Vickie Warren; a very special friend; Sandy Cowger; and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4-5pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W. Sunset Ave. Greensboro, Maryland. Services will be held following visitation at 5pm. After services a celebration of life will be held at Weslyan Camp at 424 E. Wesley Cor. In Denton, Maryland.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
.