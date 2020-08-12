1/1
Terrence Michael Gallagher
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrence "Michael" Gallagher, 52 of Greensboro, MD passed away suddenly on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Michael was born in Easton, MD on February 9, 1968. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Gallagher.

Michael was a great Irishman. He loved to travel. Michael had a heart of gold and a very playful soul.

He is survived by his mom; Elsie Conner; his step mom Linda Gallagher; his brothers; Robert Lee Roe; Donald Shawn Gallagher; Josh Gallagher; his sisters; Bonnie Faye Roe; Kelly Gallagher; Casey Gallagher; Angie Dennis; Vickie Warren; a very special friend; Sandy Cowger; and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4-5pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W. Sunset Ave. Greensboro, Maryland. Services will be held following visitation at 5pm. After services a celebration of life will be held at Weslyan Camp at 424 E. Wesley Cor. In Denton, Maryland.

For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Celebration of Life
Weslyan Camp
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Service
05:00 PM
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved