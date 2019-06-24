Terri Evyne Smith peacefully left this loving plane to join her loved ones in the spiritual plane on June 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born August 17, 1957 in Annapolis, MD, she lived a life of always caring and always loving others. She lived her life simply, loving nature, American Indian culture and the arts. Her own personal artwork will always be revered. Above all and foremost, she loved her family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Fred Willis Sanders; her mother, Virginia Ruth Sanders; her sister, Pamela Joy Sanders, and her son, Zacariah Smith.

Terri recently retired, after 30 years of distinguished service, from Naval Space Surveillance in Dahlgren, Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Harry Raymond Smith; her son, Joshua Noel Smith and his partner, Nora Ann LaTorrraca; her granddaughter, Vera Annelise Smith, who was the apple of her eye and love of her life; her sisters: Juanita Ruth Cutler, Cynthia Jean Sanders, Fredna Darlene White (Jim); and many nieces, nephews, and some wonderful lifelong friends, who will cherish her memory.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 1 p.m. in the King George Chapel of Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Pkwy., King George, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, two hourd prior to the service. Following the service, the family will have a reception back at their home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , the , or Mary Washington Hospice.

