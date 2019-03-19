HURLOCK - Terry C. Franz passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 50.

He was born on August 16, 1968 in Easton, MD, the son of Bonnie Sue Milligan and the late Kenneth William Franz.

He loved his wife and family and sure had a great love for his mother, and was always there for his friends and family with a smile that you couldn't forget.

He is survived by his wife, Cherie Franz; stepson, Tony Adams Jr.; his mother, Bonnie Franz; his sisters: Rhonda Fitzhugh (Brian), Crissie Franz, Vicki Gramil (Dave); a special niece, Grace Gramil; his aunts: Debbie Marvel (Alan); Connie Covey (Kenny); sisters-in-law: Carrie Brooks (Ray); Cindy Coulbourne; a special Pop, "Bubba" Jerry Nichols; and his pet Sheba.

He was preceded in death by his father; and a sister-in-law, Cathy Henry.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD. A visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. prior to the start of service. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Coastal Hospice Inc., P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802, or to Liz Tyler's Blessing Bags, 3750 Elliotts Island Rd., Vienna, MD 21869, or to the Patricia Hopkins Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 216, Hurlock, MD 21645.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at: www.framptom.com Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary