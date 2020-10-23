1/
Terry Grant Stallings
Terry Grant Stallings passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his residence in Cambridge, MD. He was 62.

Terry was born in Milford, Delaware on September 17, 1958. He was the son of the late James Otis Stallings and Nina Mae Bruner Stallings.

Terry graduated from Easton High School, class of 1977. He worked in retail at Walmart in Cambridge and previously worked for Avon Decorating in Easton.

He always wanted to be a writer and wrote numerous short stories; one was published online. Terry always wanted to move California to live, but never got the chance.

Terry is survived his brothers: Jerry D. Stallings of Cambridge, MD, James Douglas Stallings of North Carolina, Thomas O. Stallings (Margaret) of Mississippi; his sisters, Emma Agnes Kelly (George) of Alabama, and Flora June Elzey of West Virginia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Martin Franklin Stallings.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

For condolences and to sign the online guest book, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
