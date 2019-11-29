|
Terry Jo Hurley, 70, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at UMSMC at Dorchester. She was born in Penn Yan, NY on March 14, 1949 and was a daughter of the late Herman Martin Hughes and Florence Conrad Todd.
She graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1967. On September 28, 1968, she married William John Hurley, who passed away on March 26, 1998. Mrs. Hurley worked at Airpax and later at Jamesway and Food City. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, American Red Cross, American Legion Post 91, ASPCA, the Blood Bank and Paralyzed Veterans. Mrs. Hurley enjoyed sitting on the swing set with neighbors and friends. She was an angel on earth that had a strong Christian Faith. Mrs. Hurley enjoyed the movies, riding around with friends, listening to Gospel music, enjoy going to church, worshipping Christ and watching her grandson grow up. She also would help anyone in need.
She is survived by two sons Brian J. Hurley and wife Mandy of Cambridge and Patrick S. Hurley of Cambridge, a grandson Liam Hurley of Cambridge, a brother Mark Hughes and wife Sharon of Cambridge, step mother Edna Marie Hughes of Cambridge, step father Bill Todd of Federalsburg, a step sister Connie Newcomb and husband Conroy of Preston, two stepbrothers Warren E. Newcomb and wife Diane and John W. Newcomb and wife Sherry both of Cambridge, and several nieces and nephews. Beside her parents and her husband, Mrs. Hurley is preceded in death by a sister Carol Blanchard.
Pallbearers will be PJ Davis, Grant Phillips, Richard Ward, Michael Christopher, Brian Hurley and Roy Harvey.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:45 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Dan Gedman officiating. Interment will follow at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11:45 to 12:45. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste. 900, Arlington, VA 22202-4804.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019