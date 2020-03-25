|
Thelma Elaine Bare Wrightson, age 96, of Easton, Maryland passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Candlelight Cove in Easton. She was born on May 18th, 1923 in White Plains, New York to Sydney Bare and Elaine Steeves Bare.
Thelma grew up in Westchester County, New York and graduated from White Plains High School in June 1941. She attended Stratford Jr College in Danville, Virginia.
Thelma and her friends loved to go into New York City to enjoy the Big Bands of the 30's and 40's. She had the privilege of seeing Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Tommy Dorsey, Glen Miller and many others perform in the New York Night Clubs. She treasured those experiences and as she got older would often reminisce with her children about the fun times she had in New York.
Thelma married LT (JG) Leslie deGrove Potter, Jr. on May 11, 1946. They had a son, Leslie deGrove Potter, III. They were later divorced.
She moved from Chappaqua, New York to Bozman, Maryland. She met Kenneth Eugene Wrightson at the Miles River Yacht Club. He was a handsome widower with four young children. Ken was very taken by this beautiful young woman from New York and it wasn't long before he proposed marriage to her. They were married on May 9, 1959 and Thelma instantly became the mother of five very active, energetic children.
Thelma was a wonderful mother and a good homemaker. She made sure the children had every opportunity to participate in many different sports and activities. She often said she felt like she was running a taxi service - driving her kids to all of their events. Thelma often said her greatest desire in life was to be a mother and she made the most of it.
When their family outgrew their home on Seymour Avenue in St. Michaels, they moved to Spencer Hall. When the kids went away to college, Thelma and Ken moved to Travelers Rest. In 2004, they moved to Londonderry Retirement Community in Easton. She thoroughly enjoyed her time there and made many good friends. When Thelma could no longer live alone she moved to Candlelight Cove, where she was residing at the time of her death.
Thelma worked for the St. Michaels' Branch of Maryland National Bank. She worked with Margaret Bryan and they became life long best friends. She enjoyed her time at the bank.
Thelma loved to travel. She and Ken traveled to South America, Asia, Africa, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and many places in the United States. Many of their trips around North America were with their dear friends Bill and Rachel Donahue. Thelma had many hobbies including ceramics, needlepoint (she made many beautiful artistic pieces), collecting and furnishing miniature doll houses, collecting demitasse spoons in her travels around the world, playing bridge with her friends and she was an avid reader. She was very involved in fundraising for the local Hospice organization, including the annual Christmas Tree Festival. Over the years, Thelma made many positive contributions to the St. Michaels' community.
Thelma is survived by her five children and their spouses: Edith Ann Reid (Joe), Atlanta, Georgia; Leslie deGrove Potter, III, (Karen) Cairo, Egypt; Kenneth Eugene Wrightson, Jr. (Gayle) Idaho Falls, Idaho; John William Wrightson (Ande) Wilmington Delaware; Charles David Wrightson (Debbie) Lancaster, Pennsylvania; twelve grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren with one on the way and 1 great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth E. Wrightson Sr., her parents Sydney and Elaine Bare and her brother Sydney.
The family wishes to express our deepest appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Candle Light Cove, Londonderry, Talbot Hospice and especially to her dear friend Margaret Bryan for their loving care of our dear Mother.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Framptom Funeral by the Coales-Ostrowski Chapel, St.Michaels, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020