BRIDGEVILLE, DEL. - Thelma L. Mercado, affectionately known as "Cookie," passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Del. There will be a viewing on Friday, May 17, at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 437 N. Front St., Seaford, Del., 19973 from 6 to 8 p.m. and the Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. with a viewing one hour before.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 12, 2019