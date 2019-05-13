Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
437 North Front Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 628-8280
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Mercado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma L. "Cookie" Mercado

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thelma L. "Cookie" Mercado Obituary
BRIDGEVILLE, DEL. - Thelma L. Mercado, affectionately known as "Cookie," passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Del. There will be a viewing on Friday, May 17, at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 437 N. Front St., Seaford, Del., 19973 from 6 to 8 p.m. and the Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. with a viewing one hour before.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook, visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now