Theo Arthur Bissonette
Theo Arthur Bissonette, born on May 7, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Easton, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the home of his parents, Madison Naumann and Thad Bissonette in Cambridge, MD on September 12, 2020. Theo was a beautiful, healthy baby boy. His smile melted the hearts of anyone who was ever lucky enough to meet him in his way too short life.

He is survived by his devastated and loving parents, Madison Lee Ann Naumann and Daniel "Thad" Bissonette. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Danny and Kathy Bissonette; great-grandmother, Pam Titus; uncle and aunt, Johnny and Josey Bissonette (Best Babysitters Ever!), all of Easton, MD. Also, great-aunt and uncle, Alisa and Keith Davis, and Alex Bissonette, all of Dillow, MT. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Jennifer Moore, great-grandparents, William and Annette Herman; great-aunt and uncle, Dawn and William Herman, all of Queen Anne, MD. Also surviving are extended family, Elizabeth and Sarah Moore, Madison's sisters, and cousins, Alaynee and Gracie Herman, and Austin Wisner.

A memorial celebration of Theo's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Danny and Kathy Bissonette c/o Shore United Bank, Attn: Daphne Wagner.

Arrangements through Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. who have been amazingly generous and caring through this unbearable time in our lives.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 18, 2020.
