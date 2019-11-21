|
|
|
Theodore A. "Ted" Lutkus, 82, of Easton and Oxford MD passed away peacefully in the arms of his beloved wife on November 20th, having fought a battle for eighteen years with Parkinson's disease. Throughout his illness Ted never lost the dignity, valiant courage, and patience that so marked his life. He is deeply mourned by his wife of 57 years, Judy; and by their children, Catherine and Ted III; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Anna; grandchildren, Alex, Chris, Ted IV, and Sarah; and his sister Carol Croft.
Born and raised in Illinois, Ted went on to graduate cum laude from Harvard College where he was a member of the Crimson Key Society. He also earned degrees from Harvard Law School, Arts and Political Science from the University of Chicago, and an LLM from Boston University School of Law.
Ted loved his career in corporate law and at retirement ended as Senior Corporate Counsel for Black and Decker Corporation.
After retirement, Ted and Judy made their home in Oxford MD where they had week-ended for many years.
Ted embraced his many interests with enthusiasm. He was a model boat builder, master gardener, a student of philosophy and religion, mastered new languages, and traveled the world. He was also dedicated to serving the communities in which he lived: Boston, Marblehead, and Concord, Massachusetts; Farmington, Connecticut; and Baltimore and Oxford, Maryland. His negotiating skills, problem solving expertise, and reasonable and compassionate personality made him a sought after member of many boards and directors of institutions and organizations over the years. As a man of faith, he served on vestries and as wardens of every congregation of which he was a member. He was also devoted to volunteering for Hospice and to its philosophy.
His greatest love and joyful commitment was to his family. He was a loving and loyal husband; open-hearted and supportive father; and a doting and fun grandfather. He was a wonderful man who could lift up the lives of everyone he knew. Most of all he was a gentleman, a generous and devoted friend and neighbor. He will be greatly missed.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 502 S. Morris Street, PO Box 387, Oxford, MD 21654, or Talbot Hospice 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019