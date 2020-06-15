Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt Ferguson, 83 of Cambridge, MD transitioned on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Pines in Easton, MD. A viewing will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, June 18, 2020 followed by a celebration of his life at 11:00 AM at Henry Funeral Home, P. A. Services will be streamed live at Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, PA 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 15, 2020.