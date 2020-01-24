|
|
Theodore William Suman, 84, passed away on January 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born on November 19, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Theodore Suman and Margaret Burke Suman.
He received his B.S. from Ohio State University and his M.A. from Kent College where he was also an instructor in the Biology Division. Dr. Suman received his Ph.D. in Entomology from the University of Hawaii. While there he had his museum curatorial experience with the B.P. Bishop Museum, Dept. of Entomology in Honolulu, Hawaii. His doctoral dissertation was entitled Spiders of the Family Thomisdae.
Dr. Suman was a research collaborator for the Smithsonian Museum of National History. He served honorably in the U. S. Army during the Korean War as a telegraph specialist.
Dr. Suman did his Pre-Doctoral Research with the National Institute of Health and was Assistant Professor of Biology at Towson State University. Dr. Suman was a Professor of Biological Sciences at Kirkland Hall College. And was a Biology Professor at Anne Arundel College retiring after 30 years.
He belonged to the Beta Beta Biological Society, the Entymological Society of America and the Maryland Entomological Society. Dr. Suman was a volunteer in forensic entomology. He also volunteered for: the St. Mary's Lead Coffin Project in St. Mary's City, the Talbot County Library, the University of Maryland, Horn Point, the Pickering Creek Audubon Center and Phillips Wharf Environmental Center.
He enjoyed a wide variety of interests, particularly boating and industrial archeology.
Dr. Suman is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Bradley Suman; children, Sharon Bell (Richard) of Ridgely, Jenny Willey (Jim) of Trappe, Marci Leach (Mike) of Easton, and grandchildren, Lindsay Manship, Brandon Bell, Garrison Willey, Addison Willey, Gabrielle Leach and four great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5 - 7 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Talbot County Free Library, 100 W Dover St, Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020