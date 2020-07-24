1/
Theresa Roman
1924 - 2020
Theresa Roman of Easton, MD passed away peacefully in her home on Friday July 17, 2020. She was 96.

She was born on February 17, 1924 to the late Adam Klimczak and Marya Dziadus in Baltimore, MD.

She attended Catholic school in Baltimore as well as sewing school. She was an accomplished seamstress and excellent cook, specializing in Polish dishes and baking.

She enjoyed gardening and flower design and had a flower shop in Ellicott City for a short time.

She belonged to The Catholic Daughters organization and enjoyed many different volunteer positions over the years.

She greatly enjoyed work as a sales clerk in fine department stores, her favorite being a consultant in the fur dept at Hutzler's.

She is survived by her daughter, Allison Proffitt, grandchildren; Ashley Bonilla and her husband John, Robert Thaddeus Becker, Casey Proffitt, Cody Proffitt, great grandchildren; Gage Nuhn and Evyn Bonilla, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Theresa is preceded in death by her beloved husband Thaddeus E. Roman and beloved daughter Barbara Roman Becker Dantoni.

A memorial service will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton, MD on Monday, August 3rd at 11 am. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park in Sykesville, MD at 2 pm.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
