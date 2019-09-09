|
Thomas A. Farrish, 91, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home. He was born in Mineola, NY on September 30, 1927 and was a son of the late Thomas D. and Margaret McKey Farrish.
Mr. Farrish attended schools in Garden City, New York. He served in the Army and Air Force. Mr. Farrish was employed with the Railroad for 33 years. In October of 1988, he moved to Cambridge. On August 14, 1949, he married the former Marian Madigan, who passed away on May 4, 2001. In 2003, he married Delilah Farrish. He enjoyed working with model trains. He was a past member of the Cambridge Moose and Coastal Guard Auxiliary for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife Delilah Farrish of Cambridge, one daughter Noreen Wirth of North Babylon, NY, three sons Alan M. Farrish of Waco, KY, Thomas A. Farrish, Jr. of New York and Kenneth J. Farrish of Bayport, NY, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, three stepchildren Michael Carillo, Kent Carillo and Kay Ann Carillo, a half-sister Pamela Zopf and nieces and nephews. Besides his first wife, Mr. Farrish is preceded in death by a daughter Rosanne Champlin and half brother Dean Farrish.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2 pm at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery with Father Bruce Byrolly officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019