Thomas Austin Kirby Sr. (Tom), 86, passed away on June 28, 2020. Formerly of Reston, VA, he moved to Cambridge, MD in 2010. For the past two years he had been living in a memory care unit at The Pines in Easton, MD. He suffered from Front Temporal Lobe Dementia.
Tom was born and raised in Geneva, NY, the eldest son of Albert G. and Martha N. Kirby. He attended Syracuse University and was a lifelong supporter of the Orangemen and the Washington Redskins. Tom loved his Weimaraner dogs and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He made friends wherever he went, often striking up long conversations and sharing his quirky sense of humor.
Tom leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Kathleen (Kathi) Ireland Kirby, daughter Holly, her husband, Bob, his sons, Thomas Austin Jr. (Tim), Geoffrey (Dusty) and Douglass (Dal) and his grandchildren, Kristine, Kaylie, Robbie, Caroline, Austyn, Carter and Nathan and great-granddaughter, Anna.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
The family extends their sincere thanks and condolences to his 'other family' at The Pines.
Memorial contributions can be made to one of the following: St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 2000 Hambrooks Blvd., Cambridge MD, 21613 (www.stmarycambridgemd.org) or the Association for Front Temporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 (https://www.theaftd.org/)
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
Tom was born and raised in Geneva, NY, the eldest son of Albert G. and Martha N. Kirby. He attended Syracuse University and was a lifelong supporter of the Orangemen and the Washington Redskins. Tom loved his Weimaraner dogs and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He made friends wherever he went, often striking up long conversations and sharing his quirky sense of humor.
Tom leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Kathleen (Kathi) Ireland Kirby, daughter Holly, her husband, Bob, his sons, Thomas Austin Jr. (Tim), Geoffrey (Dusty) and Douglass (Dal) and his grandchildren, Kristine, Kaylie, Robbie, Caroline, Austyn, Carter and Nathan and great-granddaughter, Anna.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
The family extends their sincere thanks and condolences to his 'other family' at The Pines.
Memorial contributions can be made to one of the following: St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 2000 Hambrooks Blvd., Cambridge MD, 21613 (www.stmarycambridgemd.org) or the Association for Front Temporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 (https://www.theaftd.org/)
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 1, 2020.