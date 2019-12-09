|
Thomas A. Towers, age 67 of Bridgeville, DE and formerly of Stevensville, MD, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home. He was born in Easton, MD, on September 25, 1952, son of the late John and Joyce Towers.
Tom was a proud veteran, serving honorably in the US Army. His patriotism continued throughout his life as a member of the American Legion. After working several jobs to support his family, Tom built a career as a maintenance supervisor for Queen Anne County Sanitary District, retiring after 24 dedicated years. Tommy's interests were many and varied, including movies, cars, and watching TV. He was also an avid "Mr. Fix-it" who loved to tackle any project and pass along his knowledge to his sons. Above all, Tom cherished time spent with family and friends. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his adoptive father, John G. Towers; his step-mother Beth (Clough) Walls; his son, Michael Keith Towers; and his sister, Frances Redmiles. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 47 years, Rebecca J. Towers of Bridgeville, DE; his son, Gregory A. Towers and his wife Hope A.M. Towers of Westfield, MA; his grandsons: Edward A. Towers, David G. Towers, and Ethan C. Towers, all of Westfield, MA; his brothers: Tony Clough of Quarryville, PA and Jay Clough of Kennedyville, MD; his nephews: Jimmy Redmiles of St. Michaels, MD and Jeffrey Redmiles of Lowell, MA; his niece, Joyce Redmiles DeMarco of Flagstaff, AZ; Elizabeth and Emily Shagen of Stevensville, MD who were like granddaughters to him; and his good friends: Charles Kern aka "Buddy-roe" of Hurlock, MD and Betty Schall of Denton, MD.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 12:00 noon, at Annie's Paramount Steak & Seafood House, Grasonville, MD. Please bring photos and stories to share Tommy's life with each other.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, Bridgeville, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Tom's memory to Seasons Hospice of Delaware, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713, or Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company, ATTN: Treasurer, PO Box 727 Bridgeville, DE 19933.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 10, 2019