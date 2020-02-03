|
|
Thomas C. Fleetwood, Jr. of Easton, MD, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at UMS Medical Center in Easton. He was 74 years old.
Born August 12, 1945 in Easton, Mr. Fleetwood was the son of the late T. Carville Fleetwood, Sr. and M. Henrietta Blades Fleetwood Eaton. A native of Denton, he graduated from North Caroline High School and, subsequently, earned a degree in political science from the University of Maryland, College Park. Upon graduation, he accepted a position with Xerox Corporation which led to a 35-year career in sales and management. He and his wife Carol and family lived in Bethesda, Maryland for 27 years, retiring to the Eastern Shore in 2003.
Tom was a devoted family man and friend to many. He loved hunting and fishing, and was an excellent cook. Often described as "one of a kind", his family and friends will always remember his sharp wit and tales of adventure growing up on the Eastern Shore.
Mr. Fleetwood is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol, of Easton; a daughter, Caroline (Isaac Salem) of San Francisco, CA; two sons: T. Hunter (Mariapaz Fernandez) of Los Angeles, CA and Andrew 'Ike' of Dallas, TX; a grandchild, Henry Salem; and one sister, Mary Anne Fleetwood of Rehoboth, DE. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Blades Fleetwood.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, February 7th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit from 12 to 1 before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Caroline Humane Society, 407 West Belle St., Ridgely, MD 21660 in memory of Christina Blades Fleetwood or to the Coastal Conservation Association Maryland (memo for Mid-Shore Chapter) , P.O. Box 309, Annapolis, MD 21401. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020