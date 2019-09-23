|
Michael Dawkins of Centreville passed away on September 21, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center Chestertown. He was 71. Michael was born in Easton, Maryland, son of Ruth Anna Radcliffe and raised by Paul and Ruth Anna Dawkins. Michael graduated from Centreville High School in 1965. Michael worked as a Correctional Officer, Foreman at Asplundh Tree, School Bus Contractor for Queen Anne's County and worked at Price and Gannon/True Value in Centreville. His enjoyment came from spending time with his family, anyone that knew him knew that his wife, children and grandchildren were his world. He liked to talk Politics, (Only if you agreed with him) and being ornery towards his grandchildren, they all loved poppop. Somehow no matter the situation he has always kept his sense of humor and orneriness. He is survived by his wife, Martha Callahan Dawkins (Optie) or as he would call her, Ma. Children, Jenna Finney and her husband Frank of Felton, DE, Calley Dawkins and his wife Linda of Ridgely, MD, Kristin Dawkins of Centreville and her significant other Tommy Meeks of Worton, MD. His grandchildren, Candace Corkell and her husband Timmy of Harrington, DE, Jimmy and Kayley Joiner and Zackery Finney all of Felton, DE, Colleen, Sydney and Taylor Dawkins all of Ridgely, MD and Mylee Dawkins-Doney of Centreville. He was excited and proud to be expecting his first great grand-daughter in March, Kenna Layne Corkell. He also loved his dogs Chevy, (BootNut) as he called him and Ellie. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Twin Ponds River House, 300 Twin Ponds Lane Centreville, MD. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Will-power.org which will go to .
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019