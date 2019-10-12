|
Thomas E. Mitchell, formerly of Easton died at Homestead Manor, Denton on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was 89.
Born in Talbot County on August 8, 1930 he was the son of the late Charles W. and Mary Stewart Mitchell.
Tom retired from the US Post Office as a mail carrier and then worked at Hog Neck Golf Course. He enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, avid St. Michaels Saints sports fan when his grandsons played and meeting with the guys at McDonalds. He was a member of the Easton Elks Lodge and St. Marks United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte, a daughter Sharon K. Poore (Larry) of St. Michaels, grandchildren, T. Kyle Poore (Meagan) of Sherwood, and C. Joshua Poore of St. Michaels, and 3 great grandsons; Charlie, Brody and Gabe and several nieces and nephews and wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his brother James (Dorothy) and C. Stewart (Doris) Mitchell.
Services will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Bryan Brothers Foundation, Post Office Box 973, Easton, MD 21601.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel, 312 South Talbot Street, St. Michaels. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019