GOLDSBORO - Thomas Edward (T. Edward) Schaube passed away on Monday July 1, 2019, he was 78. The Lord called him home softly and tenderly like in his favorite song from the Methodist hymnal. Tom was born in Trenton, NJ, on Jan. 18, 1941 to the late Carvil G. Schaube of Goldsboro and Maryanna Wyatt Schaube of Denton.

In 1945 at age four, Tom went to live with his grandmother Alberta Milby Schaube in Goldsboro to keep her company after her youngest son, Charles Hall Schaube, was killed in action in WWII.

He graduated from Goldsboro Elementary in 1953 and in 1960 graduated from the very first graduating class of North Caroline High School.

An avid pool player when he was a teen (age 14-18), Tom boasted having played some 15,000 games.

In 1962, he graduated from the Salisbury Barber School and worked at Buck's Barber Shop in Dover afterward.

In 1963, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in the Panama Canal until 1965. When he returned home in '65, he worked at the Dover AFB Barber Shop until 1966 when he then started his own barber shop in Goldsboro, which continued until 1971 when he graduated from Chesapeake College with an AA in Business. Tom then graduated from Delaware State University with a BS in Business in 1988.

He worked for the State of Maryland in the Department of Taxation and Assessment for 25 years and retired from there in 1995.

Tom was a proud member of the American Legion, Post 29 in Denton for 38 years, the Greensboro Lions Club for 43 years, receiving the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award for dedicated humanitarian services from Lions Club International, Trinity United Methodist Church in Goldsboro for 66 years, President of the Methodist Men in Goldsboro in the early 1980's, and also served as Mayor of Goldsboro for nine years from 1995-2006.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 35 years, Judith E. Way Schaube, along with her four children: John I. Way Jr. and his wife Loretta, from Camden, DE; Lizzy Way Cosentino and her husband Paul, from Royal Palm Beach, FL; Karen Way, from Ayer, MA; and Amy Way Mullen and her husband Norman, from Felton, DE. Tom had six grandchildren: John Alexander Way (John); Marc Anthony and Matthew Phillip Arrazola (Lizzy); Sarah Elaine, Abbey Renee, and Grace Anna Mullen (Amy) that meant the world to him and were the light of his life. He was the best Pop Pop anyone could ask for. He shared his love of nature with them, having them help every spring with the new baby chickens and introduced them to the Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely, MD, where they took classes and attended events. He read for countless hours to them when they were little and reveled in their love.

He is also survived by his siblings: Charles J. Schaub and his wife Debbie, along with their children, Justin and Jordan Schaub; and his sister, Suzie Stehle and her husband George Keller, along with Suzie's children: Grant Brumback and his wife Tulay and Paul Stehle and his wife Robin. Tom had two grand nieces: Cora Schaub (Justin), Sophie Schaub (Jordan); and two grand nephews: Roman and Stone Stehle (Paul).

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 302 Church Lane, Goldsboro, MD, where friends may call after 10 a.m. Burial will be in Greensboro Cemetery, Greensboro, MD.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 153, Goldsboro, MD 21636.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.pippinfuner alhome.com Published in The Star Democrat on July 3, 2019