Thomas J. Jones


1930 - 2020
Thomas J. Jones Obituary
Thomas James Jones, 90, of Wittman , died Friday, February 14, 2020 at Caroline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Denton.

Born February 2, 1930, in Easton, he was the son of the late George Jones and Elizabeth Fairbanks Jones.

A lifelong waterman, he enjoyed working and sharing with other watermen, old and young alike.

He was a former member of Wittman United Methodist Church (Asbury).

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Marylyn Jones; a daughter, Dolores Nagler and husband Rick of Sharptown; a daughter-in-law, Robin Jones of Easton; nine grandchildren; twelve greatgrandchildren; and a sister, Beatrice Warden of Easton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, T. Wayne Jones, Sr. and a grandson, Aaron Gregory Nagler.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3:00PM to 5:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00AM at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Chapel in Beulah. Pastor Jim Penuel will officiate.

Donations in memory of Mr. Jones may be made to Meals On Wheels, 400 Brookletts Avenue, Easton MD 21601 or to , 909 Progress Circle, Suite 400, Salisbury MD 21804.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020
