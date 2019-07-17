Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Beaver Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas L. Beaver

1946 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Thomas L. Beaver, 73, of Centreville, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville with his family and friends by his side.



Born in Coraopolis, PA on April 7, 1946, he was the son of Frank L. and Catherine Smith Beaver. Thomas was raised in Centreville and graduated from Centreville High School in 1964.



On December 10, 1973 he married Linda L. Pyle and they made their home in Centreville.



Surviving Thomas besides his wife is his step-son John E. Shelton of Dover, DE; his brother Timothy Beaver of Delaware; his sister Shelly Beaver Smith; his nephew Michael Beaver of Missouri formerly of Centreville.



A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Centreville United Methodist Church with fellowship afterwards in the church hall. At the request of the family please dress comfortably.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Goodwill Volunteer Fire Department, Centreville, MD or Compass Regional Hospice, Centreville, MD 21617.