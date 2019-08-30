|
Thomas (Sonnie) Conley passed away on August 27, 2019 at Hospice House. He was 79.
He was a graduate of Centerville High School. After graduating he was in the National Guard where he was recruited by Maryland State Police as a K9 handler. He was a dedicated officer from 1964 to 1984 when he retired, as well as a waterman on Tilghman Island in his younger years. Following retirement, he started a wholesale seafood company and later retired again to enjoy his children, grandchildren, and the rest of his family.
He is survived by his children; Mace Conley, and Amanda Moon, son in law James Moon; six grandchildren; Tyler Conley, Ann Cole, Amber Cole, Nicholas Conley, Michaela Cole and Mason Conley, a brother Donald Conley and a sister Kathy Sadler, as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was loved by all and grateful every day for his family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Madge Conley, his brother Bobbie Conley, his mother Doris Conley and father Thomas Conley.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Easton Church of God located at 1009 N. Washington Street Easton, MD 21601. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019