Thomas "Tom" R. Todd, Sr., 72, of Hurlock passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Cambridge on October 24, 1946 and was a son of the late John R. "Mouse" Todd and Theola Dusenbury Todd.
Tom graduated from North Dorchester High School class of 1964. He served in the Army National Guard from 1966 to 1972. On May 25, 1996, he married the former Donna Holotik. Tom worked at BJ Linthicum and later at DuPont's with 40 years of service. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his brother, keeping his yard looking very neat, spending time with family and spending time with his special friend Roy Wells.
He is survived by his wife Donna Todd of Hurlock, a son Thomas Todd II and wife Cindy of Harrington, DE, a daughter Jennifer Walter and husband Jason of Hurlock, a stepson William Fairall of Wilmington, NC, five grandchildren Trisha, Tana, Kayla, Jesse and Nicholas, several great grandchildren, an uncle Bob Todd of Claiborne, MD and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a sister in law Sharon Todd of Cambridge. Besides his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his twin brother John Todd.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 1 pm at the First Baptist Church in Hurlock with Pastor Lee Hughart officiating. The interment will be private. Family will receive friends from 12 to 1. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church, 301 Poplar Street, Hurlock, MD 21643. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019