Thomas Sherwood Obituary
Thomas (Tommy) Samuel Sherwood Sr., 87, passed from this world on Feb. 4, 2020 at Talbot

Hospice in Easton. He was born in 1932, the son of the late William and Ruth Sherwood. He was

preceded in death by his son, Tom Jr. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverly, their

daughter Lori, her spouse Tina Trost of San Antonio, Texas, sister and brother-in-law, Dallas and

Michael Wellman of Elmira, Oregon. In his own words, Tommy lived a long and happy life, no

services are planned; he wishes you all Godspeed. For condolences visit boldentilghman.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020
