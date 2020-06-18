Timothy Bruce Anderson Sr. of Tilghman, Maryland passed away on Monday June 15, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center. He was 67 years old.
Born in Queen Anne on March 15, 1953 he was the son of the late Thelma & Chester Anderson. He graduated from Queen Anne County High School in 1971.
Tim had a love for cars, trucks, and motorcycles and started his career working in the Auto Parts industry at Penn Jersey and Watkins Auto Parts. In 1988 he became a Water and Waste Water Operator at Easton Utilities and retired due to a disability in 1997. He loved sharing stories of growing up on the farm with his brothers and had a love for horses and jousting. Tim also enjoyed his many fishing trips as First mate with best buddy, Mike Lipski.
Tim was an active Life Member of the Tilghman Volunteer Fire Department, with 26 years of service, where he served as Past President, Treasurer, Chief Engineer and Trustee.
Tim is survived by his wife of 10 years, Patricia Anderson. His daughter, Holley Tyler Guschke (Sean) of St. Michaels. Son, Timothy Anderson Jr, of Hurlock, bonus son Kevin Moore (Chantel) of Chesapeake Beach, Sister-in-law, Barbara Anderson of Cordova. 2 grandchildren, Aedan Guschke and Lanna Moore. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews along with other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Chester Anderson, Terry Anderson, and Frederick Anderson, along with previous wife Roxanne Tyler Anderson.
A visitation will be held at the Framptom Funeral Home -Ostrowski Chapel, 312 S. Talbot Street, St. Michaels, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 4:00 until 6:00PM. (Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a limited amount of people permitted in the funeral home at a time).
Graveside services will be held in the Tilghman Memorial Cemetery, Tilghman, MD. On Monday June 22, 2020, at 1:00PM.
Donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware,Heaver Plaza, In memory of Tim Anderson Sr., 1301 York Road, Lutherville, Maryland 21093.
To share memories with the family please visit www.framptom.com
Born in Queen Anne on March 15, 1953 he was the son of the late Thelma & Chester Anderson. He graduated from Queen Anne County High School in 1971.
Tim had a love for cars, trucks, and motorcycles and started his career working in the Auto Parts industry at Penn Jersey and Watkins Auto Parts. In 1988 he became a Water and Waste Water Operator at Easton Utilities and retired due to a disability in 1997. He loved sharing stories of growing up on the farm with his brothers and had a love for horses and jousting. Tim also enjoyed his many fishing trips as First mate with best buddy, Mike Lipski.
Tim was an active Life Member of the Tilghman Volunteer Fire Department, with 26 years of service, where he served as Past President, Treasurer, Chief Engineer and Trustee.
Tim is survived by his wife of 10 years, Patricia Anderson. His daughter, Holley Tyler Guschke (Sean) of St. Michaels. Son, Timothy Anderson Jr, of Hurlock, bonus son Kevin Moore (Chantel) of Chesapeake Beach, Sister-in-law, Barbara Anderson of Cordova. 2 grandchildren, Aedan Guschke and Lanna Moore. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews along with other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Chester Anderson, Terry Anderson, and Frederick Anderson, along with previous wife Roxanne Tyler Anderson.
A visitation will be held at the Framptom Funeral Home -Ostrowski Chapel, 312 S. Talbot Street, St. Michaels, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 4:00 until 6:00PM. (Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a limited amount of people permitted in the funeral home at a time).
Graveside services will be held in the Tilghman Memorial Cemetery, Tilghman, MD. On Monday June 22, 2020, at 1:00PM.
Donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware,Heaver Plaza, In memory of Tim Anderson Sr., 1301 York Road, Lutherville, Maryland 21093.
To share memories with the family please visit www.framptom.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.