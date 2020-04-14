|
|
Timothy Brian Horney passed away on April 12, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 38.
He was born on December 4, 1981 in Easton, MD, the son of Conrad F. Horney, Jr. and Brenda Willey Shahan.
Tim lived in Tilghman Island for nine years before moving to McDaniel in 2019. He was employed as a chef at Lowe's Wharf in Sherwood.
Tim is survived by his son, Matthew Brandon Horney Keebler, his brothers; Conrad F. "Ricky" Horney, III and Lenny Shahan, his aunt and uncle, Sylvia and John Keebler, who he was loved and raised by; cousins, Sheri Ann Schulz, Stacey Lyn Strotman and Stephanie Ruth Joyce; his aunt and uncle, Robert and Debbie Horney and their sons, Aaron and Josh Horney; Shelley Larrimore, his forever friend and island soulmate, who rescued and raised their dog " Bear-Bear" together for 12 years; and a special friend, Eddie Keen, who was like a brother to him, they shared a love of the bay and hunting for its relics, especially arrowheads and shark teeth, also survived and loved by many cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Conrad and Lois Horney, Sr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
