EASTON - Timothy Jay Kennedy of Easton, Md. passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton. He was 64.

He was born on Jan. 17, 1955 in Easton, Md., the son of the late James Ramsey Kennedy and Ada Eugenia Wharton Kennedy.

Growing up in Easton, Tim enjoyed writing his own music and playing the guitar. He was also an abstract artist. He loved animals and was known for his concern and caring ways by his friends and family.

He is survived by two sisters: Wanda Scott and her husband David; Lois Dickerson and her husband Bill; and one brother, James Kennedy and his wife Helen, all of Easton; two dear cousins: Edie Wharton, of St. Michaels; Mike Kennedy, of Preston; a dear friend, Joe Holt, of Easton; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 10:30 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, with the Reverend Nevin Crouse officiating.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Talbot Humane Society, P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601.

