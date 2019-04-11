Home

PRESTON - Todd Erin Lomax, of Preston, MD passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at University Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, MD. He was 27.
The son of Harry S. Lomax and Shelly Lynn Fisher, Todd enjoyed bowling, taking care of his car, playing ball with his son Colin, and he loved spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his son, Collin Lee Lomax; his parents: Harry S. Lomax, Shelly Lynn Fisher (J.T. Worm); his siblings: Andrew Douglas Lomax, Nicholas James Fisher, Abby Brooke Fisher, all of Preston, MD; a step-sister, Jenna Leigh Howard, of Seaford, DE; his mom-mom and pop-pop, Luther and Vera Singleton Sr., of Easton, MD; his nephews: Paulie Smith and Daniel Fluharty, of Preston, MD; and his girlfriend, Jennah Lewis, of Clearwater, FL.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, at 12 p.m. with Reverend David Casey-Motley officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Junior Order Cemetery in Preston, MD, immediately following the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Caroline Human Services Council with the memo of Caroline Goes Purple, 109 Market St., Denton, MD 21629.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at: www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019
