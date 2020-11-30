Tommy Usilton, Sr. of Denton, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a long illness. He was 71 years old.
Born in Milford, DE on January 5, 1949, Mr. Usilton was the son of the late Norman Usilton and Laura Shores Usilton. He was a life-long resident of Caroline County and had attended North Caroline High School.
Mr. Usilton was a mechanic and owned "The Good Ones" in Denton from 1984 until 1986 when he went to work for the Nuttle Lumber Co. until 1997. From 1997 until 2011, he owned and operated Usilton's Tire and Auto in Denton. Everything he did had to do with cars. He drag raced, restored cars, and loved to go to car shows. He was a great family man and always had a quick smile for everyone.
Mr. Usilton is survived by his wife, Doris L. Usilton of Denton; a daughter, Buffy Morris (Kevin) of Denton; a son, Thomas T. Usilton, Jr. of Denton; four grandchildren: Chelsea, Jessie, Brittany and Tyler and ten great grandchildren;
two sisters: Virginia "Betty" Baker of Greensboro, MD and Judy Corkell of Denton; and Harvey Hendricks of Denton, whom was just like a son to him. He was predeceased by a grandson, Thomas T. Usilton, III, and two brothers, Mervin "Puppy" Usilton and Draper "Big Dog" Usilton.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, December 3rd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton where friends may visit with the family from 5 until 7 on Wednesday evening. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
Instead of flowers, the family requests for memorial donations to be sent to the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. Second Street, Denton, MD 21629 to help with funeral expenses. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
