CENTREVILLE - Tracy Lynn Morris, 54, of Centreville, MD, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice. Tracy was born in Chestertown, MD on Oct. 11, 1964, the daughter of the late William L. (Duke) Morris and Doris Conley Morris.

Tracy graduated from Queen Anne's County High School in 1982, where she was a member of the Queen Anne's County marching band. She then attended the Medix School where she earned her certificate for Expanded Functions in Dental Assisting. She worked as a Dental Assistant throughout her career.

Tracy's first and foremost love was her two sons and her four grandchildren. She loved to sing, dance and entertain with her many talents. She also enjoyed camping and fishing with her family. Tracy was a friend to everyone she met and loved by all that knew her. Her personality was brighter than the sun itself.

Tracy is survived by her sons: Hunter Grahamer, of Hebron, MD; Holton Grahamer (Mariah), of Milford, DE; four grandchildren: Brayden, Brodie, Hudson, Adley; brother, Wayne Morris (Theresa), of Queen Anne, MD; sister, Brenda Dadds (Andy), of Centreville, MD; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 12 p.m., where family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.

Online condolences can be made at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Star Democrat on May 22, 2019