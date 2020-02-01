Home

Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Travis Blake Pepper


1987 - 2020
Travis Blake Pepper Obituary
Travis Blake Pepper, 33, of Cordova, MD, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at his home despite the valiant efforts of Talbot EMS. Travis died in the arms of his loving mother with his father and his brother at his side.

Travis was born in Easton on January 6, 1987 to Terry L. Pepper and Linda Callahan Pepper. He came into the world with a serious heart defect and following surgery at three months he became multiply handicapped. His life was a struggle, but he met the many challenges with a huge smile. He was an avid sports fan. He especially loved baseball, from Little League to the Orioles.

He attended Chapel District Elementary School, Easton Middle School, and Easton High School. He was currently attending Caroline Center, Inc. in Ridgely. Travis was blessed with many friends and was an inspiration to all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother Tyler L. Pepper of Easton (Whitney); his maternal grandparents, Hiram and Rosalie Callahan of Denton, and several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 6th, in the New Spring Hill Cemetery on Aurora Street in Easton.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Caroline Center, Inc., PO Box 460, Ridgely, MD 21660. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020
