Trent Langrall Major, 57 years old, son of the late John Albert Chester and Saura Frances Major Lake (Beverley Lake). Trent was born on July 22, 1963 in Cambridge, MD. A public viewing in his remembrance will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., followed by a celebration of his life, streamed life at Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa . Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com