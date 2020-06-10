Tyrone "Big Sey" Seymore
1943 - 2020
Tyrone "Big Sey" Seymore, 77 of Baltimore, MD passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD. A drive-through viewing will be held from 10:00AM to 12:00 Noon, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Greater Refuge Temple C.O.G., 800 Robbins St., Cambridge. Guests who wish to view must remain in their vehicles and enter from the Robbins Street entrance. A drive-in celebration of Tyrone's life will begin at 1:00 in the rear parking lot of the Hattie L. Stanley Dream Center. Guests must remain in their vehicles throughout the duration of the service. Services will be broadcasted live at Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Condolences may be sent to www.henryfuneralhomepa.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 10, 2020.
