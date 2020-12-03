After many years with a medical struggle with Lupus, Ursula Schiwy Mosley passed away on November 24, 2020 at the age of 70. Her loving husband, John Mosley was at her bedside.
Ursula was born in Heidleburg, Germany on December 19, 1949 and immigrated to America in 1955 with her parents, the late Gunther and the late Regina Schiwy.
Ursula was a happy child, growing up in Wye Mills with her sisters, Irmagard, Loretta and Heidi. She also had a brother, Michael, who is now deceased.
Ursula was in the first graduating class of Queen Anne County High School where she received many honors, including a four year scholarship to Salisbury State. She won several more awards while attending Salisbury and received her Master's in Childhood Education.
During her career, she taught in Caroline, Talbot and Queen Anne County schools for many years. She was also a popular bartender for several years at the Fisherman's Inn.
Ursula belonged to several organizations and was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts pack 148.
Due to the onset of her illness, she had to take early retirement from the Queen Anne Co. school system. She was instrumental in helping the Wesleyan School and received federal education grants while she was convalescing. She also assisted with teaching duties there. She had a special connection with disabled and disconnected children.
She was a very loving and forgiving sweetheart and an excellent cook, particularly with her husbands' hunting bounty.
Ursula traveled extensively with her husband, John, on road trips around the United States with a penchant for shopping at antique stores and flea markets for unusual eclectic treasures that were off the beaten path. Their home is decorated with many of their finds.
Ursula was an avid reader of mysteries until her eyesight started to diminish. She fought the valiant fight, had many connections with loving friends and family and will be missed dearly.
Ursula was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and she leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, John Mosley, her daughter, Susan S. Covington, four grandchildren; Chris Covington, Mason Covington, Emily Mosley and John H. Mosley. She also leaves the newest member of her family, her first great-grandchild, Sawyer Covington.
She was preceded in death by her son, John G. Mosley.
Plans for a celebration of life service are pending for a safe later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are kindly accepted to Lupus Foundation of America, Inc, 2121 K Street NW Suite #200, Washington DC 20037 or call 1-202-349-1155.
