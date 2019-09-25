|
Valeria Harrison Henry passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Bayleigh Chase in Easton, MD. She was 87. Mrs. Henry was the daughter of the late Elmer Harrison and Stella Tyler Harrison. Mrs. Henry is survived by two sisters; Rose Tribett, and Ann Cherbonnier, also several nieces and nephews who remember her as "Aunt Bea". In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Norman Henry and a brother Alfred Harrison. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 1pm at Springhill Cemetery in Easton, MD. Services entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2019