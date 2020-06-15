Valerie Elsie Elizabeth Hollis Demby made her transition on June 10, 2020, at Seasons Hospice at
Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, Maryland. She was 91 years of age. A walk through viewing in her remembrance will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., with a celebration of her life on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12 Noon. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services. Condolences may be sent to www.henryfh.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 15, 2020.