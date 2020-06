Valerie Elsie Elizabeth Hollis Demby made her transition on June 10, 2020, at Seasons Hospice atNorthwest Hospital in Randallstown, Maryland. She was 91 years of age. A walk through viewing in her remembrance will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., with a celebration of her life on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12 Noon. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services. Condolences may be sent to www.henryfh.com