Vanessa Fountain Pinder


1957 - 2020
Vanessa Fountain Pinder Obituary
Vanessa Fountain Pinder of Hurlock, MD, passed away at the University of MD Shore Medical Center at Easton, MD on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was 62 years old.



Born in Easton on December 14, 1957, Mrs. Pinder was the daughter of the late Joan G. Fountain and George Blake. She was a 1975 graduate of North Caroline High School in Ridgely.



Always interested in her community, Mrs. Pinder had been a MD State Trooper, retiring in 2003. For the past six year she has been the daily "Duty Officer" at the Federalsburg, MD Police Department. A wonderful wife and a great friend to all who knew her, the community is greatly saddened by her loss.



Mrs. Pinder is survived by her husband, Michael Pinder of Hurlock; three sisters: Whitney Blake (Darrin) of Christiansburg, VA, Patricia (Patti) J. Fountain (Sheldon Miller) of St. Michaels, MD, and Constance (Connie) M. Fountain of Glen Burnie, MD; and a brother, Michael Fountain of Glen Burnie; her father-in-law, Timdley C. Pinder of Preston, MD; and abundant family and friends.



Because of the COVID-19 Restrictions, the memorial service will be private. If friends wish to send memorial donations in Vanessa's memory, the family suggests sending them to Union Bethel AME Church, PO Box 542, Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 14, 2020
