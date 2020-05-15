Vaughn "Sonny" Hutson, Jr., age 69 left this world on May 14, 2020. Sonny is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Connie Hutson, his daughter Heidi Fellon; his mother Estelle Hutson; and his sisters; Beverley Ireland; Lisbeth Collins; and Hope Hutson and his grandchildren Katie and Kyle. Sonny was preceded in death by his father Vaughn Sr. and his sister Florence Hutson



A visitation will be held Tuesday May 19, 2020 from 1 to 2pm with services to follow at 2pm at Fleegle & Helfenbein Funeral Home-106 W Sunset Ave. Greensboro, MD 21639. The family requests casual attire.



Other than "Sonny" this noble man will be remembered by the nicknames he so deservedly earned. Dear, Dad, Pop-Pop, Papabear, Uncle Sonny, gentle giant, and affectionately "half-assed electrician". He will be idolized for his warm bear hugs and his willingness to help anyone in need. Particularly his handy work and woodworking donations, can be admired across counties as he has donated his skill to so many charities and families.



Sonny was a man of few words and a jack of all trades. An amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He held true in his ability to love, provide, and protect his loves, and his character shall not be lost in vain. He was a man that was as good as his word. His marriage saving phrase of "yes dear" will never be forgotten and nor should his love for family.



Please remember our Sonny by reaching out to someone and helping them, just as he would have. For providing such loving and compassionate care during his stay the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the following: Compass Regional Hospice at 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, Maryland 21617.



