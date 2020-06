Vernon Johnson, 85 of Cambridge, MD passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods Center in Cambridge, MD. A viewing will be held from 9:00AM to 10:45AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020, with a celebration of his life at 11:00 AM at New Revelation Baptist Church, 711 Bradley Ave., Cambridge, Maryland 21613. Limited seating available; family/close friends have priority. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com