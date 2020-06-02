Vernon Johnson
1934 - 2020
Vernon Johnson, 85 of Cambridge, MD passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods Center in Cambridge, MD. A viewing will be held from 9:00AM to 10:45AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020, with a celebration of his life at 11:00 AM at New Revelation Baptist Church, 711 Bradley Ave., Cambridge, Maryland 21613. Limited seating available; family/close friends have priority. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.



Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 2, 2020.
