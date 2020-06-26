Vernon (Smokey) Martin Cannon passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2020 at the age of 79.
He was a devoted loving husband of 58 years to Winsie A. Cannon. Together, they raised a family of three children; Cindy (Cody), John (Laura) and Betsy. He was a caring grandfather of his nine grandchildren: Brandi, Jordan, Shane, Adam, Ashtin, Aryn, Corey, Bradley, and Austin and a great grandfather to Aubri, Kinlee, Rowdy, Kevin, Kennedy, Kensley, Cory, Emma, Jace, Chase, and Logan. He is also survived by his sisters, Ethel and Faye, and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in law.
Vernon was predeceased by his parents, Clarence Willis Cannon and Mildred McMullen, a brother, John Willis Cannon, and a sister, Anne Cannon.
Vernon grew up on his father's farm working hard and carried his love and pride for farming throughout his lifetime in Queen Anne's County where he owned and operated his family farm until his death.
He was always an ordinary man, with an ordinary life plan. Getting up each morning to go to his farmland. To work and plant the crops with his personal touch, always contented with a harvest of little or much. Happy and blessed along this pathway of life enjoying his friends and sharing his love with his family and his wife.
In addition to spending special times with his family he also enjoyed fox hunting with his friends and racing his standardbred horses.
Every day was a gift and memories were created that shall be treasured forever.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the Church Hill Cemetery in Church Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
He was a devoted loving husband of 58 years to Winsie A. Cannon. Together, they raised a family of three children; Cindy (Cody), John (Laura) and Betsy. He was a caring grandfather of his nine grandchildren: Brandi, Jordan, Shane, Adam, Ashtin, Aryn, Corey, Bradley, and Austin and a great grandfather to Aubri, Kinlee, Rowdy, Kevin, Kennedy, Kensley, Cory, Emma, Jace, Chase, and Logan. He is also survived by his sisters, Ethel and Faye, and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in law.
Vernon was predeceased by his parents, Clarence Willis Cannon and Mildred McMullen, a brother, John Willis Cannon, and a sister, Anne Cannon.
Vernon grew up on his father's farm working hard and carried his love and pride for farming throughout his lifetime in Queen Anne's County where he owned and operated his family farm until his death.
He was always an ordinary man, with an ordinary life plan. Getting up each morning to go to his farmland. To work and plant the crops with his personal touch, always contented with a harvest of little or much. Happy and blessed along this pathway of life enjoying his friends and sharing his love with his family and his wife.
In addition to spending special times with his family he also enjoyed fox hunting with his friends and racing his standardbred horses.
Every day was a gift and memories were created that shall be treasured forever.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the Church Hill Cemetery in Church Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.