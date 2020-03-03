|
|
Vernon Wylie Sellers, 83, of Cambridge Maryland passed away to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday evening March 2, 2020 at UMSMC at Easton. Vernon was born in Cambridge, Maryland to the late Elizabeth and Emerson Sellers. Vernon graduated from Vienna High School class of 1954 and upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served from 1955 to 1958.
On August 3, 1957, Vernon married Faye Dunnock his wife of 62 years. Vernon had a 30 + year career in management at Airpax Electronics, and also 10+ year career at Diversey in Cambridge, Maryland. In retirement, Vernon loved nothing more than spending time with his family, including taking his children and grandchildren on vacation to Rehoboth Beach Delaware every summer. He also enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean with his family and visiting the homes of his daughter's in Vermont and Pennsylvania. He was known for his witty sense of humor and comical sayings that kept his grandchildren constantly amused.
Vernon is survived by his wife Faye, his daughters Sandra Sellers Thomas (husband Larry) of Hummelstown Pa., Susan Sellers Averill (husband Paul) of Williston Vt., and his Australian "daughter" Jo Ann Lindley McCray (husband Kevin) of Melbourne Australia. Five grandchildren: Meredith Thomas Ganly (husband Joshua), Adam Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Timothy Averill and Emilee Averill and 3 great grandchildren: Jace, Noah and Grace Faye Ganly. Also 1 brother George Sellers (wife Tracy) of Ocean City Maryland and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Dorchester Memorial Park on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 am with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, Maryland 21601 or Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Rd., Cambridge, Maryland 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020