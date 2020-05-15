Viola M. Chase, 74 of Easton, MD passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A walk-through viewing in her remembrance will be held from 10:00AM to 11:00AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., followed by a virtual service at Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Seating and gathering is currently prohibited. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 15, 2020.