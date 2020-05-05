Virginia Belle Watson passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton, Maryland. She was 83.
Ginny was born on September 10, 1936 in Tilghman, MD to the late Ormond Ellis Jones and Lelia Virginia Jones. Virginia attended St. Michaels High School and was in in the graduating class of 1954.
Virginia was an avid member of Tilghman United Methodist Church and Sherwood United Methodist Church P.A.L. Class.
She is survived by her sister, Lora Elizabeth Sewell-Wildasin (Newton) of Easton, her niece, Lelia Marie Wildasin of Easton, her nephew, John Edward Wildasin (Lindsay) of New Market, MD, her grand-niece, Cassidy Noel Wildasin, and grand-nephew, Britton Edward Wildasin.
Along with her parents, Ginny is preceded in death by her Beloved Aunt, Nettie Marie Jones.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to: Tilghman United Methodist Church 5731 Tilghman Island Rd, Tilghman, MD 21671 or Talbot Hospice Foundation 586 Cynwood Dr, Easton, MD 21601.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Tilghman UMC Cemetery in Tilghman, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 5, 2020.