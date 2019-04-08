TRAPPE - Virginia Brady Rhodes of Trappe, MD, died peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

She was born on April 11, 1935 in Sayre, PA, the daughter of the late John J. and Mary F. Brady, and grew up in Corning, NY. She received her Bachelor's degree in Biology and worked in research in the field of biology.

She is survived by her three sons: Geoffrey Paul Rhodes (Margaret Tulloch Rhodes), of Arlington, VA; Gregg Thomas Rhodes, of Easton, MD; Marc Brady Rhodes (Sally Davidson Rhodes), of Louisville, KY; and grandson, Marshall Thomas Rhodes, of Arlington, VA.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on April 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton, MD. A Celebration of Life will then be held on April 11, 1:30 pm at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1608 Russell Rd., Alexandria, VA 22301.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution made in her honor to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.

