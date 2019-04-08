Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Brady Rhodes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Brady Rhodes Obituary
TRAPPE - Virginia Brady Rhodes of Trappe, MD, died peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
She was born on April 11, 1935 in Sayre, PA, the daughter of the late John J. and Mary F. Brady, and grew up in Corning, NY. She received her Bachelor's degree in Biology and worked in research in the field of biology.
She is survived by her three sons: Geoffrey Paul Rhodes (Margaret Tulloch Rhodes), of Arlington, VA; Gregg Thomas Rhodes, of Easton, MD; Marc Brady Rhodes (Sally Davidson Rhodes), of Louisville, KY; and grandson, Marshall Thomas Rhodes, of Arlington, VA.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on April 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton, MD. A Celebration of Life will then be held on April 11, 1:30 pm at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1608 Russell Rd., Alexandria, VA 22301.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution made in her honor to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Download Now