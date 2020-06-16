Virginia Funk (nee DeSesa) passed away peacefully at Encore at Turf Valley in Ellicott City, Maryland on June 14.
She was born in The Bronx, New York on August 29, 1926. She was preceded in death by her husband, John N. Funk, Jr.
John and Virginia were married on December 28, 1946 at St. Dominic's Church in The Bronx. Over the years they lived in Arbutus, MD, Louisville, KY, Lawrenceburg, IN, Darien, CT, St. Michaels, MD, and Easton, MD. They also had a second home in Ocean City, MD for many years. They made many life-long friends along the way. Virginia worked previously as a part-time bank teller in Arbutus and Louisville. She loved sewing, interior decorating and the New York Yankees. She was a fabulous cook and passed down many Italian recipes including her famous coffee cake to her daughter-in-law Barbara. She is survived by her sons, John III (Barbara), and Jim (Elizabeth). She loved her two grandchildren, Carly (Evan) and Kelsey, who brought her much happiness and joy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's in Cordova, MD.
The ceremony will be private.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to: St. Vincent de Paul Society, 29533 Canvasback Drive, P.O. Box 783, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 16, 2020.