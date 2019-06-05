Home

Virginia Helen Hladki Obituary
ST. MICHAELS - Virginia Helen Hladki of St. Michaels, Maryland, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home. She was 89. Born August 28, 1929 in Plainview, New York, she was the daughter of John and Rosalia Harbes. Virginia was married to the late Stephen J. Hladki. He preceded her in death on December 21, 2016.
Surviving Virginia are two sons: Stephen, Jr. and Lawrence (Cindy); and four grandchildren.
At Virginia's request there will be no viewing or services in Maryland. A private cremation will occur, and burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, New York.
In lieu of flowers it is suggested that memorial donations be made to the St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Departent, 1001 S. Talbot St., St. Michaels, MD 21663.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels, Maryland.
To share memories with the family, please visit www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on June 6, 2019
