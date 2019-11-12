Home

Virginia Lee Roe


1929 - 2019
Virginia Lee Roe Obituary
Virginia Lee Roe, 89, departed this world Friday, November 8, 2019 at Talbot Hospice in Easton. Known lovingly to all as Lee Lee, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman in 2009 and a son, Norman in 1990.

She is survived by one son, Richard and his wife, Kimberly of St. Michaels; three granddaughters; Amy, Misty and Melissa; one grandson, Richard, Jr.; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one special nephew, Larry and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels, MD. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations can be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.

Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019
