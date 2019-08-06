|
|
|
Virginia Louise Meredith of Seaford, Delaware passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Life Care at Lofland Park in Seaford, DE. She was 87.
She was born on July 21, 1932 in Delaware, the daughter of the late Fred T. Breeding and Hazel Irene Drummond Breeding.
She is survived by her children, Alice Faye Blough (Glenn) of Denton, Keith Meredith (Pat) of Seaford, and Brenda Robinson (Harold) of Federalsburg, five granddaughters, Keli Worm, Cheryl Salamone, Amanda Lehmann, Laura Roe, and Katie Morris, two step-grandchildren, Debbie and Kay, and seven great-grandchildren, a brother, Richard Breeding of Federalsburg, a sister, Esther Cluley of Federalsburg, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin R. Meredith, her parents, Fred and Hazel Breeding, her brothers, Eugene, Harold, Raymond, Dorsey, and Gilbert Breeding, her sister, Virginia Irene Breeding, and a step-grandson, Curtis Foy.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00am at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, with Reverend Denzil Cheek officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11am on Friday prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Bloomery Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at or to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 7, 2019